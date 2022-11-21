UrduPoint.com

Shallow Quake Kills 62, Injures Hundreds On Indonesia's Java Island

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Shallow quake kills 62, injures hundreds on Indonesia's Java island

A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 62 people, with hundreds injured and others missing, when it toppled buildings and triggered landslides on Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, officials said

Cianjur, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 62 people, with hundreds injured and others missing, when it toppled buildings and triggered landslides on Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, officials said.

Doctors treated patients outdoors after the quake, which was felt as far away as the capital Jakarta, left hospitals in the West Java town of Cianjur without power for several hours.

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said 25 people remained trapped under the rubble as the rescue mission stretched into the night.

The agency increased the death toll from 56 and said more than 2,000 houses were damaged and more than 5,000 people were taken to evacuation centres.

"You can see it yourself, some got their heads, feet sewn outdoors. Some got stressed and started crying," West Java governor Ridwan Kamil told a news conference broadcast on Kompas tv.

Kamil said power had been partially restored by the evening, without specifying if that meant by generators or connection to a power grid.

The afternoon quake was centred in the Cianjur region and local authorities said as many as 700 had been wounded, warning the death toll could rise further.

"Because there are still a lot of people trapped on the scene, we assume injuries and fatalities will increase over time," Kamil said as ambulance sirens blared in the background.

Agus Azhari, 19, was with his elderly mother in the family home when the living room was destroyed within seconds, parts of the walls and roof collapsing around them.

"I pulled my mother's hand, and we ran outside," he said. "I heard people screaming for help from all around me," Azhari told AFP.

The majority of deaths were counted in one hospital, the head of Cianjur's local administration Herman Suherman said earlier, with most of the victims killed in the ruins of collapsed buildings.

He told Indonesian media the town's Sayang hospital had no power after the quake, leaving doctors unable to operate on victims immediately.

More health workers were urgently needed due to the overwhelming number of patients, he said.

Locals rushed victims to the hospital in pickup trucks and on motorbikes, according to footage obtained by AFP.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Governor Jakarta Indonesia Family Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Russia Regrets West Ignoring DPRK Calls for US to ..

Russia Regrets West Ignoring DPRK Calls for US to Cease Hostile Activities-UN De ..

1 minute ago
 West Gave Carte Blanche to Kiev to Continue Damagi ..

West Gave Carte Blanche to Kiev to Continue Damaging ZNPP, Making It Accomplice ..

1 minute ago
 AJK President visits thanksgiving festival

AJK President visits thanksgiving festival

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court summons DG Environment in Bha ..

Islamabad High Court summons DG Environment in Bhara Khau bypass case

1 minute ago
 Plea against Election Commission of Pakistan power ..

Plea against Election Commission of Pakistan powers referred to Lahore High Cour ..

1 minute ago
 China, Russia Back UNSC Resolution to Mitigate Hum ..

China, Russia Back UNSC Resolution to Mitigate Humanitarian Situation in DPRK - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.