Shallow Recession Risk At Least For Global Economies - Fitch Ratings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Global economies are at risk of a shallow recession at least as central banks stay focused on using interest rates to fight inflation resulting from inordinate spending, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday

"The risk environment for global credit remains challenging despite recent macro data showing continued strength in developed market labor markets, positive demand signals from China and falling headline inflation," the ratings agency said in an outlook. "Shallow recessions remain likely as central banks continue to focus on countering underlying inflationary pressures."

While central banks stay on the path of higher-for-long rates, a surprise cooling in inflationary trends could cause them to retreat, Fitch said, adding that this was, however, not its bet.

"Sustained downside inflation surprises of sufficient pace and scale could halt monetary policy tightening and even drive a pivot back toward loosening," the ratings agency said. "However, such a pivot is by no means certain nor part of Fitch's base case."

Fitch said there was "significant uncertainty as to the pace of disinflation" from core inflationary pressures, continued strength in labor markets and the return of Chinese consumers unconstrained by COVID-19 restrictions.

"The potential for the current inflationary and monetary conditions to be more structural than cyclical in nature is a key risk for global credit," Fitch said.

Breaking it down further, Fitch said there were significant uncertainties for financial conditions and economic growth as years of low inflation and accommodative monetary policy transition into structurally higher long-term inflation rates as well as nominal interest rates.

"An elevation in policy and geopolitical risk, strategic economic competition and increased domestic political polarization would compound credit pressures," it added.

Fitch's outlook comes as economists grapple with policy-makers in the United States over the likelihood of a recession this year. US GDP grew 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, advance estimates show, slowing from a 3.2% expansion in the third quarter. If the first quarter of 2023 shows a GDP contraction as well, then the economy would technically be in a recession.

On rates, the Federal Reserve has increased US interest rates by 450 basis points over the past year, taking them to a peak of 4.75% from just 0.25% after the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

US inflation, as measured by the Consumer price Index, grew at 6.5% per year, the slowest since October 2021. Still, that was more than three times the Fed's annual inflation target of 2%.

