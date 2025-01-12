Shami Returns To India Squad For England T20s After Year Absence
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2025 | 12:30 AM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Saturday returned to India's squad for the upcoming T20 international series against England after more than a year's break due to injury.
Shami, 34, last played for India in the 50-over World Cup final in November 2023 and recently participated in a few domestic matches to mark his return to competitive cricket.
Shami, who underwent heel surgery, was expected to join India in Australia in December but missed the 3-1 Test series loss.
He is part of a 15-member squad for the five T20 matches against England starting January 22 in Kolkata.
White-ball star Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team with spin bowler Axar Patel as his deputy.
Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is missing with doubts over his participation in the following three ODI matches with the touring England team due to an injury he suffered in the final Australia Test.
India are yet to announce the squad for the ODI Champions Trophy starting next month with the deadline to announce the provisional squad for the tournament on Sunday.
India T20 squad to face England: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).
