Shanghai Bloc, Asia Interaction Conference Set to Boost Cooperation in Counter-Terrorism

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) intend to intensify joint efforts in countering terrorism, the press service of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure told Sputnik on Monday

Anti-terrorism unit leaders of the two organizations, Dzhumakhon Giyosov of SCO and Kairat Sarybay of CICA, met in Tashkent to discuss bilateral cooperation.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the possibility of establishing a practical cooperation in combating terrorism," an official of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure said.

For example, it is planned to launch joint training to enhance the anti-terroristic potential of the organizations, the press service added.

The SCO was founded in 2001. It currently comprises India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan. In September, the SCO began the procedure of accession of Iran to the organization. The CICA was initiated by Kazakhstan in 1992. The conference incorporates 27 nations of the region, and eight more countries and five international organizations are observers at the CICA.