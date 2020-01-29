UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai-Bound Plane From Japan Reroutes In Air, Goes To Quarantined Wuhan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:19 PM

Shanghai-Bound Plane From Japan Reroutes in Air, Goes to Quarantined Wuhan

A Juneyao Airlines passenger plane going from Japan's Osaka to China's Shanghai and carrying Chinese passengers native to Wuhan, the province where the deadly coronavirus originated, has changed its flight trajectory upon entering China's airspace and headed to the now-quarantined Hubeian capital of Wuhan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) A Juneyao Airlines passenger plane going from Japan's Osaka to China's Shanghai and carrying Chinese passengers native to Wuhan, the province where the deadly coronavirus originated, has changed its flight trajectory upon entering China's airspace and headed to the now-quarantined Hubeian capital of Wuhan.

Since the Chinese authorities decided to close Wuhan amid the deadly virus spread, numerous residents who at the time of the shutdown were abroad began returning to China. For so long as the Wuhan airport remains closed, they cannot get home and have to fly to other Chinese cities.

The aircraft with 94 Hubei residents on board departed from Osaka at 7:55 p.

m. (10:30 GMT) and was supposed to arrive in Shanghai, but the carrier apparently asked and was granted permission from the government to reroute once in China's airspace and head to Wuhan instead, claiming the epidemiological situation and passengers' requests to get them home.

Video footage from inside the plane shows passengers cheering and applauding as the pilot announces "The flight is headed to Wuhan, welcome home!"

The aircraft's 11 crew have reportedly agreed to serve the flight voluntarily, with masks and goggles on, and agreed to be placed under a two-week quarantine upon leaving Wuhan and getting to Shanghai.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Shanghai Osaka Japan From Government Airport

Recent Stories

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

6 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

6 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

51 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

51 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

1 hour ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.