Shanghai, Budapest selected to host Olympic Qualifier Series

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive board (EB) on Thursday confirmed that Shanghai and Budapest will host the first Olympic Qualifier Series for Paris 2024.

BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing will be competed in the two-leg Series, and at least half of the Olympic berths will be decided at the Series.

The "festival-style events," described by IOC, will combine sport with art, music and culture, and IOC President Thomas Bach said the event is "a key milestone in enhancing and promoting the road to the Olympic Games."

The Shanghai leg will be held at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16-19, 2024, while the Budapest event will take place at the Ludovika Campus from June 20-23.

The Series' conclusion in Budapest will coincide with Olympic Day, and IOC will stage the annual celebration of the Olympic Movement on June 23.