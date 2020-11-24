UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai Cancels Hundreds Of Flights Due To Local COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:27 PM

Shanghai Cancels Hundreds of Flights Due to Local COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Several hundred flights were canceled at the Pudong International Airport in China's Shanghai after several staffers in the cargo area tested positive for COVID-19, Chinese media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Several hundred flights were canceled at the Pudong International Airport in China's Shanghai after several staffers in the cargo area tested positive for COVID-19, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

According to the figures of the airline data tracker VariFlight app, 277 flights had been canceled since Sunday night, as cited by the Chinese Global Times newspaper.

Shanghai has reportedly recorded seven local COVID-19 cases since November 9, mainly linked to the cargo workers at the city's major airport.

Videos of crowds of passengers awaiting testing at the hub circulated on social media on Monday, however Shanghai Airport (Group) Deputy Chief Zhou Junlong said the same day at the conference that the confirmed cases of COVID-19 are related to the cargo terminal of the Pudong Airport, and only the employees working in the cargo area were checked.

Related Topics

China Social Media Shanghai Same Hub November Sunday Media Airport

Recent Stories

UAE, UK join hands to boost trade ties, export cre ..

29 minutes ago

KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Comm ..

21 minutes ago

Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks ..

21 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant ..

22 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos ..

23 minutes ago

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.