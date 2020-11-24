Shanghai Cancels Hundreds of Flights Due to Local COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Several hundred flights were canceled at the Pudong International Airport in China's Shanghai after several staffers in the cargo area tested positive for COVID-19, Chinese media reported on Tuesday

According to the figures of the airline data tracker VariFlight app, 277 flights had been canceled since Sunday night, as cited by the Chinese Global Times newspaper.

Shanghai has reportedly recorded seven local COVID-19 cases since November 9, mainly linked to the cargo workers at the city's major airport.

Videos of crowds of passengers awaiting testing at the hub circulated on social media on Monday, however Shanghai Airport (Group) Deputy Chief Zhou Junlong said the same day at the conference that the confirmed cases of COVID-19 are related to the cargo terminal of the Pudong Airport, and only the employees working in the cargo area were checked.