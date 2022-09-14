UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Cancels Nearly 600 Flights Due To Approaching Typhoon Muifa - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Shanghai Cancels Nearly 600 Flights Due to Approaching Typhoon Muifa - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Almost 600 flights have been canceled in two international airports of China's Shanghai as powerful typhoon Muifa gained strength in the East China Sea, forcing Beijing to issue red alert, media reported on Wednesday.

Shanghai airports have canceled a total of 589 flights, 322 from the Pudong international airport and 267 from Hongqiao, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

The center of the typhoon is located about 115 miles southeast of Xiangshan county, eastern Zhejiang province, and the maximum wind speed reaches 157.

5 feet per second.

The typhoon is expected to move in the northwestern direction at a speed of 12-15 miles per hour and approach the coast of Zhejiang province by Wednesday evening before heading toward Shanghai.

The name Muifa has been used for typhoons forming in the western Pacific Ocean. In 2011, typhoon Muifa approached a number of countries in the Pacific, including Japan, South Korea, China and the Philippines, and killed at least 20 people, causing damage worth some $480 million.

Related Topics

China Alert Beijing Shanghai Japan South Korea Philippines Media TV From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

30 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

48 minutes ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

1 hour ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

2 hours ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.