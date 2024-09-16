Open Menu

Shanghai Cleans Up After Strongest Storm In Decades Hits Chinese Megacity

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Emergency workers cleared fallen trees and other debris from Shanghai's streets after the strongest storm to hit the Chinese megacity since 1949 disrupted transport and left tens of thousands of people without power.

Typhoon Bebinca landed in Shanghai's eastern coastal area early on Monday morning with wind speeds of around 150 kilometres (95 miles) per hour, state media said.

The municipal news service said the typhoon had caused "significant damage across the city", felling more than 1,800 trees and leaving 30,000 households without electricity.

Many businesses were already closed for the Mid-Autumn Festival public holiday and the city's 25 million residents were advised to avoid leaving their homes.

Only one injury had been reported so far, the municipal news service said.

Workers in orange jumpsuits cleared a big pile of corrugated iron and other metal that appeared to have fallen from a nearby building onto a major road in the city centre.

Shanghai resident Tracy Huang, who had ventured outside to buy supplies, watched them as the rain continued to pour.

"I didn't plan to go out today but there was a power outage in our house," she said.

"I don't know (when the electricity will come back on) but it might be tonight... the community staff said it was being repaired," she told AFP.

