Shanghai Cooperation Organization Open For Dialogue With NATO - Deputy Secretary General

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 06:41 PM

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is open for cooperation with all multilateral international associations and other states, not excluding NATO, SCO Deputy Secretary General Grigory Logvinov said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is open for cooperation with all multilateral international associations and other states, not excluding NATO, SCO Deputy Secretary General Grigory Logvinov said.

"Our organization would be quite ready for cooperation and partnership with NATO if the North Atlantic Alliance seriously looked at the relevance of those areas where work should be conducted, and really engaged in the fight against the challenges and threats that face humanity. But, alas, unfortunately, now it is impossible, and not through our fault," Logvinov said on Belarus 1 channel on Monday.

The SCO was founded in 2001. India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan are its members.

Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are observer states; Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka are dialogue partners. At the SCO summit in Samarkand in September 2022, memorandums were signed to grant the dialogue partner status to Egypt and Qatar. Bahrain, the Maldives, Quwait, the United Arab Emirates and Myanmar will also receive the dialogue partner status.

