Military representatives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states began on Wednesday talks on their participation in joint counterterrorism exercises, dubbed Peace Mission 2020, Russia's Central Military District said

"Anti-terrorist exercises 'Peace Mission 2020' will be carried out within the SCO framework. Large-scale military drills are an integral part of our cooperation, they are held biennially. Exercises are essential for our country due to the expanding terrorist threat in the Central Asian region," Central Military District Deputy Commander Maj.

-Gen. Rustam Minnekayev was quoted as saying in the press release.

The press office specified that the representatives of eight SCO member states � Russia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan � were participating in the consultations.

The military drills will be held in August at the Yurginskiy shooting range near Russia's Novosibirsk.