Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretary General Confirms Minsk Applied for Membership

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary General Zhang Ming on Friday confirmed that Belarus had applied for full membership and the organization is ready to begin all necessary legal procedures.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov said on Monday that Belarus' appeal to join the organization had already been sent to the member countries, with the accession process to possibly start at a summit in Samarkand.

"Indeed, Belarus has already officially applied the SCO membership bid as a full member," Zhang told a briefing.

He added that this step demonstrates that the SCO's principles and values correspond to the values of Belarus.