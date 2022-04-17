MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) The coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai could delay the launch of China's third aircraft carrier, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The vessel was scheduled for launch on the 73rd anniversary of the People's Liberation Army Navy, April 23.

The ongoing outbreak in Shanghai has caused a delay of some key components of the ceremony, one SCMP source said, noting that the carrier is likely to be christened Jiangsu, after one of the coastal provinces.

Another source told the newspaper that the launching ceremony could also be postponed due to organizational difficulties amid the outbreak.

On March 28, Shanghai's population of 25 million was put under lockdown in connection with a new outbreak of coronavirus cases. Originally planned to last until April 5, it was later extended indefinitely due to the high incidence of COVID-19 infections.

On Sunday, Shanghai confirmed 24,820 new cases of COVID-19.