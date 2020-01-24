UrduPoint.com
Shanghai Disneyland Temporarily Shuts Down Over New Coronavirus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:06 PM

Shanghai Disneyland theme park announced on Friday that it would temporarily close on January 25 due to the spread of the new coronavirus in China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Shanghai Disneyland theme park announced on Friday that it would temporarily close on January 25 due to the spread of the new coronavirus in China.

"In response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and Cast, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park, starting January 25, 2020," Shanghai Disney Resort company said in a statement.

It added that the park's administration was in close contact with the local government and would announce the reopening date in due course.

The company said it would also refund all customers for any purchased tickets.

The virus, which was first detected in the eastern city of Wuhan in late December, has already killed 26 and infected more than 880 others in China. Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand.

