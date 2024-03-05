Shanghai Home To 22 Wildlife Habitats Aimed At Biodiversity Protection, Education
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Shanghai currently has 22 wildlife habitats developed with the aim of improving the conditions for wild animal survival and reproduction, according to the Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau.
These wildlife habitats cover a total area of over 400 hectares. The construction of such habitats helps promote regional biodiversity, while also providing citizens with places where they can learn about wild animals and receive education related to natural sciences, said the bureau.
According to the bureau, protecting natural habitats is vital for successful wildlife protection. The 22 wildlife habitats, along with 11 nature reserves and 13 major city-level wetlands, have formed a protection network in Shanghai.
To protect species, especially indigenous species such as badgers and Yangtze alligators, these habitats have adopted measures including ecological restoration and species reintroduction.
