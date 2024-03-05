Open Menu

Shanghai Home To 22 Wildlife Habitats Aimed At Biodiversity Protection, Education

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM

Shanghai home to 22 wildlife habitats aimed at biodiversity protection, education

Shanghai currently has 22 wildlife habitats developed with the aim of improving the conditions for wild animal survival and reproduction, according to the Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Shanghai currently has 22 wildlife habitats developed with the aim of improving the conditions for wild animal survival and reproduction, according to the Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau.

These wildlife habitats cover a total area of over 400 hectares. The construction of such habitats helps promote regional biodiversity, while also providing citizens with places where they can learn about wild animals and receive education related to natural sciences, said the bureau.

According to the bureau, protecting natural habitats is vital for successful wildlife protection. The 22 wildlife habitats, along with 11 nature reserves and 13 major city-level wetlands, have formed a protection network in Shanghai.

To protect species, especially indigenous species such as badgers and Yangtze alligators, these habitats have adopted measures including ecological restoration and species reintroduction.

Related Topics

Education Shanghai

Recent Stories

Nothing to do with the electoral process, says mil ..

Nothing to do with the electoral process, says military’s top brass

23 minutes ago
 Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman

Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln d ..

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain

46 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

58 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote in ..

Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment

40 minutes ago
 BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons i ..

BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day

47 minutes ago
Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

47 minutes ago
 US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: militar ..

US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military

59 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..

59 minutes ago
 Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

1 hour ago
 China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic ..

China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..

1 hour ago
 First official event announced for Princess of Wal ..

First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery

1 hour ago

More Stories From World