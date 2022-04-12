UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Locals Sleep At Work And Ration Food As Lockdown Bites

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 12, 2022 | 05:46 PM

Shanghai locals sleep at work and ration food as lockdown bites

By day it's Romeo's workplace, by night it's his home. Like many other finance sector workers in Shanghai, he has moved into the office to keep the wheels of commerce turning during a harsh Covid lockdown of the megacity

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :By day it's Romeo's workplace, by night it's his home. Like many other finance sector workers in Shanghai, he has moved into the office to keep the wheels of commerce turning during a harsh Covid lockdown of the megacity.

Anticipating that creeping closures would catch him out, Romeo decamped to the Pudong district in Shanghai's east in late March shortly before the city shut down.

The business hub has since become the epicentre of China's biggest Covid-19 outbreak since the virus emerged more than two years ago, recording around 25,000 infections a day.

Most of Shanghai's 25 million residents are under strict stay-at-home orders, raging at food shortages and fearful of testing positive for Covid as it would land them in a giant quarantine centre.

Some, like Romeo, are living strangely dislocated lives as businesses struggle to keep operating in one of the world's major financial hubs.

"There are people sleeping on the first and second floors, each person goes to their own office," Romeo told AFP, declining to use his real, Chinese name.

"There's no forced conversation... everyone is quiet and respectful of each other's distance and privacy."At night the social graces of office hours continue, he said.

For other workers in Shanghai, privacy is in short supply. Social media videos show staff sleeping on bunks in closed factories that are trying to continue manufacturing their goods.

Related Topics

World Business China Shanghai Hub March Commerce Media Million

Recent Stories

Miftah berates PTI government for damaging economy ..

Miftah berates PTI government for damaging economy

3 minutes ago
 Bright future of doctors depends on latest researc ..

Bright future of doctors depends on latest research: PGMI principal

3 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will not tie knot on Apr ..

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will not tie knot on April 14

33 minutes ago
 IGP reviews traffic plan for Eid shopping

IGP reviews traffic plan for Eid shopping

3 minutes ago
 DC directs devising plan to placate families refus ..

DC directs devising plan to placate families refusing polio vaccination

3 minutes ago
 Russian President Putin warns the west

Russian President Putin warns the west

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.