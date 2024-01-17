Open Menu

Shanghai Pier Sees Record Vehicle Exports In 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Shanghai Haitong International Automotive Terminal handled a record number of exported vehicles last year, amid booming global demand for Chinese cars.

Haitong pier in the Waigaoqiao port area, one of China's largest auto-export terminals, exported over 1.02 million vehicles in 2023, marking a second straight year of vehicle exports exceeding 1 million units, Shanghai Customs said Wednesday.

The pier saw the departure of over 800 foreign trade ro-ro vessels last year.

The first half of January 2024 also proved busy, with the Waigaoqiao port area handling more than 50,000 exported vehicles during this period. In addition, local customs authorities have introduced measures to facilitate customs clearance.

This busy terminal was the epitome of China's booming vehicle exports last year. China's auto exports surged 57.9 percent year on year to a record high of 4.91 million vehicles in 2023, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

