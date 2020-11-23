Shanghai Pudong Airport Closed as All Staff Get Tested For COVID-19 - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Shanghai Pudong International Airport has been closed for massive coronavirus testing of the staff, the Chinese Global Times newspaper reported on Monday.

COVID-19 testing at the airport started on Sunday afternoon, after several cargo handlers and close contacts tested positive for the coronavirus.

A nucleic acid test area was set up in the airport's underground parking lot, where long lines of people waiting to be tested were seen on Sunday night, the Global Times said referring to videos posted online.

As of late Sunday night, over 270 flights were cancelled because of the coronavirus testing at the Pudong airport.

Overall, there have been at least seven confirmed COVID-19 cases among Pudong airport staff, the last ones registered over the weekend.