Shanghai Ranks 3rd In Int'l Shipping Centers

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Shanghai ranks 3rd in int'l shipping centers

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Shanghai ranks third among leading international shipping centers, according to a report published here Wednesday.

Singapore, London, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Dubai have secured the top 5 spots in the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index (2024).

With their outstanding shipping service capabilities and industry-leading port infrastructure, these cities provide a strong guarantee for the smooth operation of global shipping, the index report said.

The eastern Chinese city of Shanghai once again ranked third on the list, demonstrating that its status as an international shipping center of great significance has been continuously consolidated.

In 2023, the container throughput of Shanghai Port had reached 49.16 million TEUs -- ranking first in the world for a 14th consecutive year.

Other Chinese shipping center cities like Hong Kong, Ningbo-Zhoushan, Guangzhou, Qingdao and Shenzhen also featured prominently on this list. Notably, north China's Tianjin returned to the global top 20, which highlights its important position in the international shipping industry value chain.

The Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index was first released in 2014.

