Shanghai receives over 16.7 million visitors during Spring Festival holiday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) During the just-concluded Spring Festival holiday, Shanghai received over 16.75 million visitors, up about 50 percent year on year, said the municipal culture and tourism bureau on Saturday.

The city raked in more than 19.1 billion Yuan (about 2.69 billion U.S. Dollars) in tourism consumption, covering catering, accommodation, shopping and entertainment, during the eight-day holiday through Saturday.

Around the Spring Festival, more than 200 local museums, art galleries and theaters hosted exhibitions and performances.

To promote traditional customs and crafts, Shanghai adorned its major business areas, cultural venues, scenic spots, parks, subway stations, and more with over 260 decorations and interactive activity areas.

During the period, the city's public libraries, cultural centers, community-level cultural activities centers and tourist information service centers hosted over 5,400 online and offline cultural activities.