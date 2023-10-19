Shanghai releases new action plan for infrastructure

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Shanghai's municipal government has released its latest action plan to boost infrastructure construction between 2023 and 2026, with computing power and high-speed communication network among the key priorities.

At a press conference held on Thursday, the municipal government said the city now has 88,000 5G base stations and is working to build an optical fiber network with a communication capacity of more than 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) and develop 5G-Advanced technologies by the end of 2026.

It is hoped that the new round of new infrastructure policies will help to expand effective investment and promote Shanghai's digital transformation, the government said.

According to the action plan, Shanghai's new infrastructure construction work will be carried out in five key fields: the communication network, computing power, new data, innovation facilities and terminals.

Speaking at the press conference, Gu Jun, head of the municipal development and reform commission, said the new action plan focuses on the development trends of technologies such as intelligent computing power, large models, data elements, blockchain and robots, while according with eco-friendly and low-carbon energy conservation requirements.

Currently, 37.2 percent of Shanghai's mobile phone base stations are 5G base stations, and there are 13.8 5G base stations across the city per square kilometer, both ranking first in China.