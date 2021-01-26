Shanghai reports 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 case

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Shanghai reported two new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the municipal health commission said on Tuesday.

One of the patients had been a close contact of a confirmed case reported on Saturday.

The other patient had been among people in centralized isolation in hospital since Jan. 20.

So far, close contacts of the patients have been placed under medical observation in designated facilities.

As of Monday, 1,290 imported confirmed cases and 364 locally transmitted confirmed cases had been reported in Shanghai