UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai Reports 6 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:28 PM

Shanghai reports 6 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Shanghai reported six new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new imported confirmed cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday

SHANGHAI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Shanghai reported six new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new imported confirmed cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

So far, 74 close contacts of the six locally transmitted cases have been traced and placed under medical observation in designated facilities. The places they visited have been disinfected.

Two of the imported confirmed cases are Chinese students who departed from the United States and Switzerland, where they were studying, on Jan. 17. They arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Tuesday and Monday, respectively, and showed symptoms during the medical observation.

The other imported case is a Chinese national working in India. The patient returned to Shanghai on Tuesday from India via a connecting flight in Germany and was rushed to a designated medical institution for quarantine after showing symptoms at the customs-entry stage.

The imported cases are currently undergoing treatment in medical institutions and their 72 close contacts have been put under centralized quarantine.

As of Thursday, 1,269 imported confirmed cases and 355 locally transmitted confirmed cases have been reported in Shanghai.

Related Topics

India China Germany Shanghai United States Switzerland From Airport

Recent Stories

Shanghai gold futures open higher

48 seconds ago

UK govt borrowing soars further on virus support

50 seconds ago

Canada Expresses Concerns Over Recent Unrest in Su ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing-Harbin high-speed railway starts operation ..

3 minutes ago

New Delhi Sends Indian-Made COVID-19 Vaccines to S ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 21,513 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.