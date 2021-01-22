Shanghai reports 6 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

Shanghai reported six new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new imported confirmed cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday

SHANGHAI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Shanghai reported six new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new imported confirmed cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

So far, 74 close contacts of the six locally transmitted cases have been traced and placed under medical observation in designated facilities. The places they visited have been disinfected.

Two of the imported confirmed cases are Chinese students who departed from the United States and Switzerland, where they were studying, on Jan. 17. They arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Tuesday and Monday, respectively, and showed symptoms during the medical observation.

The other imported case is a Chinese national working in India. The patient returned to Shanghai on Tuesday from India via a connecting flight in Germany and was rushed to a designated medical institution for quarantine after showing symptoms at the customs-entry stage.

The imported cases are currently undergoing treatment in medical institutions and their 72 close contacts have been put under centralized quarantine.

As of Thursday, 1,269 imported confirmed cases and 355 locally transmitted confirmed cases have been reported in Shanghai.