UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Residents Protest COVID-19 Restrictions - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Shanghai Residents Protest COVID-19 Restrictions - Source

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Residents of China's Shanghai took to the streets on Sunday to protest tough COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns imposed by the authorities amid a record number of daily infections, a local resident told Sputnik.

The Chinese citizen, who wished to remain anonymous, shared footage showing a crowd gathering at one of the city's intersections and a large number of police officers at the scene. In the past few days, many similar videos, allegedly filmed in various Chinese cities, have appeared on social media. They show people chanting slogans criticizing the government's COVID-19 response. Once posted, the videos are quickly removed from Chinese social media.

Earlier on Sunday, students from Tsinghua University in BeijingChina's most prestigious higher education institution ” also staged a rally in disagreement with tough COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Russian student, who witnessed the events.

The increase in mass protests across China is in part driven by a recent fire in a residential building in Urumqi ” the capital of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region ” on November 24. The incident killed 10 people. Some internet users have expressed the opinion that the deaths could have been avoided if the government had not imposed COVID-19 restrictions on the residential complex.

The regional authorities launched a thorough investigation into the deadly fire and vowed to bring those suspected of dereliction of duty to justice, Chinese media reported on Saturday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in China have been hitting record highs for the fourth day in a row. Over the past 24 hours, 39,791 cases were registered in the country. In total, 307,802 cases with COVID-19 symptoms, including 5,233 fatalities, have been registered in mainland China since the beginning of the pandemic. Asymptomatic cases of infection are not included in the statistics.

Due to numerous local COVID-19 outbreaks and the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in the country, the Chinese authorities introduced partial lockdowns in some areas, while also forcing their residents to undergo PCR testing on a daily basis. In particular, starting from November 24, restrictive measures have been tightened in a number of China's major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai.

China has adhered to a zero-tolerance policy towards COVID-19 cases almost from the very beginning of the pandemic. Chinese epidemiological control is one of the strictest in the world.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Internet World Police Education Russia China Social Media Student Urumqi Beijing Shanghai November Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

9 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

18 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

18 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

18 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.