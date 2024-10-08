Open Menu

Shanghai Shares End More Than 4% Higher, Hong Kong Tumbles

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Shanghai shares end more than 4% higher, Hong Kong tumbles

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Mainland Chinese stocks ended more than four percent higher Tuesday but were well off their early highs, while Hong Kong collapsed as traders were left disappointed by a lack of new stimulus from Beijing and few details about measures announced last month.

The Shanghai Composite Index, which opened more than 10 percent higher, ended up 4.59 percent, or 153.28 points, at 3,489.78, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange, gained 8.89 percent, or 171.29 points, at 2,098.77.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dived 9.41 percent, or 2,172.99 points, to 20,926.79. The loss is its heaviest since 2008 during the global financial crisis.

