Shanghai Starts Clinical Trials Of Neutralizing Antibody Cure For COVID-19 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 12:58 PM

Shanghai Starts Clinical Trials of Neutralizing Antibody Cure for COVID-19 - Reports

The first stage of clinical trials of a neutralizing antibody treatment for COVID-19 has been launched in China's city of Shanghai, the Shanghai Daily newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The first stage of clinical trials of a neutralizing antibody treatment for COVID-19 has been launched in China's city of Shanghai, the Shanghai Daily newspaper reported.

The new drug, JS016, developed by Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and the Institute of Microbiology under the Chinese academy of Sciences, was greenlit for clinical trials by the National Medical Products Administration during the weekend.

The drug is based on COVID-19 antibodies isolated from recovered patient's blood and created via cutting-edge technologies, including single-cell sequencing and flow cytometry.

The city's Huashan Hospital, on Sunday, administered the drug to volunteers testing its safety, immunogenicity, and behavior within a patient's body, according to the news outlet.

A recent spike in new cases reported in China's northeastern provinces, has sparked fears that the country might be facing the second wave of the outbreak.

