Shanghai Starts Cloud-based Recruiting Of Worldwide Talent

Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:25 PM

Shanghai starts cloud-based recruiting of worldwide talent

Shanghai on Monday launched a "cloud job fair" with 6,000 recruiters providing more than 100,000 jobs for high-level talent and college graduates worldwide

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Shanghai on Monday launched a "cloud job fair" with 6,000 recruiters providing more than 100,000 jobs for high-level talent and college graduates worldwide.

The recruiters included Fortune 500 companies, large state-owned enterprises, well-known foreign enterprises, high-tech firms, those listed on the sci-tech innovation board, as well as public institutions in urgent need of high-level talent.

High-level talent recruitment at the municipal level covered a variety of fields, including integrated circuits, biomedicine, AI, finance and shipping logistics, while three special online events were held for graduates, such as the 2020 spring campus recruitment.

The cloud-based recruiting platform does not simply push job information but provides smart and targeted services for recruiters based on their demand, said Tan Puzhen, with the organization department of the Communist Party of China Shanghai Municipal Committee.

"Meanwhile, job applicants around the world can get a better understanding of a livable Shanghai with enabling environment and its sincerity in recruiting talent through this platform," Tan added.

