Open Menu

Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR ESG Index To Debut On March 21

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR ESG index to debut on March 21

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A new index will debut on March 21 to help shareholders better assess how listed companies on the Science and Technology Innovation board (STAR) market are managing factors related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

This index, the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR ESG index, will select the top 50 listed companies in terms of ESG performances to mirror the overall ESG performances of the STAR market, the Shanghai bourse said.

The bourse also announced two other indexes set to be launched on March 4 that will track the performances of listed firms on the STAR market with different scales such as revenue growth, market value, and research and development.

The STAR market was launched on the Shanghai bourse on July 22, 2019. It was designed to support companies in high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, aiming to facilitate the innovative transformation of the economy and promote institutional improvements in the capital market.

Related Topics

Technology Shanghai Shanghai Stock Exchange March July 2019 Market Top

Recent Stories

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

13 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

13 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

13 hours ago
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

13 hours ago
 PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

13 hours ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

13 hours ago
 Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, rev ..

Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

13 hours ago
 Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a ..

Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF

13 hours ago
 300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Ji ..

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

13 hours ago

More Stories From World