Shanghai Stocks Close More Than 6% Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Shanghai shares ended more than six percent lower Wednesday after racking up big gains a day earlier following a week-long break, with traders left disappointed by a lack of stimulus out of China to supplement last month's raft of measures.

The Shanghai Composite Index dived 6.62 percent, or 230.92 points, to 3,258.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange tumbled 8.65 percent, or 181.45 points, to 1,917.32.

Both bourses saw big gains the day before but were well off their initial highs.

Hong Kong was off more than one percent in late trade -- having plunged more than nine percent Tuesday on its worst day since 2008 during the global financial crisis.

Equities in the mainland and Hong Kong rocketed after China last month began announcing measures aimed at boosting the world's number two economy, piling on more than 20 percent each.

However, a much-anticipated news conference in Beijing on Tuesday -- after the Golden Week break -- left traders disappointed as officials refused to unveil more stimulus and provided scant detail on the measures already pledged.

