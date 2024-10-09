Open Menu

Shanghai Stocks Close More Than 6% Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Shanghai stocks close more than 6% lower

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Shanghai shares ended more than six percent lower Wednesday after racking up big gains a day earlier following a week-long break, with traders left disappointed by a lack of stimulus out of China to supplement last month's raft of measures.

The Shanghai Composite Index dived 6.62 percent, or 230.92 points, to 3,258.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange tumbled 8.65 percent, or 181.45 points, to 1,917.32.

Both bourses saw big gains the day before but were well off their initial highs.

Hong Kong finished 1.38 percent, or 289.55 points, down at 20,637.24 -- having plunged more than nine percent Tuesday on its worst day since 2008 during the global financial crisis.

Equities in the mainland and Hong Kong rocketed after China last month began announcing measures aimed at boosting the world's number two economy, piling on more than 20 percent each.

However, a much-anticipated news conference in Beijing on Tuesday -- after the Golden Week break -- left traders disappointed as officials refused to unveil more stimulus and provided scant detail on the measures already pledged.

Investors are now keeping tabs on developments out of Beijing, after it said Finance Minister Lan Fo'an would hold a briefing Saturday on fiscal policy.

Markets are hoping for more indications about officials' plans, though analysts warn there is unlikely to be the big "bazooka" stimulus akin to the support seen during the global financial crisis.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Gold Market

Recent Stories

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

6 minutes ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

1 hour ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

1 hour ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

1 hour ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

1 hour ago
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

15 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

16 hours ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

16 hours ago

More Stories From World