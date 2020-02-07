Shanghai stocks end with gains but Hong Kong dips

Mainland Chinese stocks ended Friday with fresh gains, marking a fourth straight rise as investors rush back into the market following a huge sell-off at the start of the week fuelled by the coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Mainland Chinese stocks ended Friday with fresh gains, marking a fourth straight rise as investors rush back into the market following a huge sell-off at the start of the week fuelled by the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.33 percent, or 9.45 points, to reach 2,875.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index -- which tracks stocks on China's second exchange -- edged up 0.52 percent, or 8.93 points, to 1,736.1.

But Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.33 percent, or 89.43 points, to 27,404.27.