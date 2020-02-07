UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai Stocks End With Gains But Hong Kong Dips

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 02:59 PM

Shanghai stocks end with gains but Hong Kong dips

Mainland Chinese stocks ended Friday with fresh gains, marking a fourth straight rise as investors rush back into the market following a huge sell-off at the start of the week fuelled by the coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Mainland Chinese stocks ended Friday with fresh gains, marking a fourth straight rise as investors rush back into the market following a huge sell-off at the start of the week fuelled by the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.33 percent, or 9.45 points, to reach 2,875.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index -- which tracks stocks on China's second exchange -- edged up 0.52 percent, or 8.93 points, to 1,736.1.

But Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.33 percent, or 89.43 points, to 27,404.27.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Veteran politician Malik Ata Muhammad of Attock pa ..

5 seconds ago

National Assembly strongly condemns child abuse i ..

35 seconds ago

European stock drop at open

37 seconds ago

Sharks tear into hapless Highlanders

40 seconds ago

Additional Rs 55 bln earmarked for Benazir Income ..

12 minutes ago

Japan's farm exports hit record high in 2019

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.