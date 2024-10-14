Shanghai Stocks Swing After Stimulus Briefing As Most Of Asia Rises
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 08:00 AM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Shanghai stocks fluctuated Monday as traders digested a pledge by China's finance minister to provide more help for the country's struggling economy, while most other Asian markets tracked another record day on Wall Street.
While a much-anticipated briefing on Saturday failed to deliver a hoped-for overall figure on stimulus, Lan Fo'an did set out plans to boost the beleaguered property sector, ramp up borrowing and work to get banks lending more.
Lan said the government would issue special bonds and that it had $325 billion in funds raised that it could deploy in the next three months to achieve its goals.
The announcement came at the end of a volatile week for traders who were left disappointed by a news conference on Tuesday that lacked any new support and barely any detail on a raft of measures unveiled in late September.
The news out of Beijing came a day before data showed Chinese inflation slowed more than expected in September, highlighting the uphill task leaders have in getting the world's number two economy back on track.
Authorities have come under increasing pressure this year to deploy a "bazooka" stimulus as a crisis in the real estate sector shows no signs of easing and consumption remains torpid.
Traders elsewhere in Asia also welcomed another record for the Dow and S&P 500 in New York, cheered by healthy earnings from banking titan JPMorgan Chase, which said the US economy would likely avoid tipping into recession.
"Significant measures for resolving local government debt and supporting the struggling property sector were mentioned," said analysts at HSBC Global Research in a note.
"These are much needed for sustainable growth. We expect more details and the crucial fiscal number to be unveiled later this month at the State Council and/or the NPC Standing Committee meeting."
Investors are now eyeing the release of key Chinese data later in the week, including on retail sales, trade and economic growth.
IG markets analyst Tony Sycamore added: "While the full effects of the recent economic measures may not be immediately evident in the upcoming data releases, these figures will provide more insight into how China's economy is faring and whether additional actions may be necessary."
Shanghai opened sharply higher but later eased back and swung between gains and losses in the morning, while Hong Kong returned from a three-day weekend to drop in the morning.
The markets whipsawed last week, having rocketed more than 20 percent in reaction to the raft of support pledges last month that had a particular emphasis on helping the battered property sector.
Among other markets Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta rose.
Oil prices dropped more than one percent as concerns about the outlook for China's economy offset worries about a middle East-wide conflict after Israel's defence minister pledged his country would strike Iran in retaliation for a missile attack earlier this month.
- Key figures around 0230 GMT -
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,221.99
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.3 percent at 20,755.47
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0922 from $1.0941 on Friday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3047 from $1.3068
Dollar/yen: UP at 149.24 Yen from 149.09 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 83.72 pence from 83.70 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.7 percent at $74.30 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 1.7 percent at $77.72 per barrel
New York - Dow: UP 1.0 percent at 42,863.86 points (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 8,253.65 (close)
Recent Stories
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
More Stories From World
-
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike on school turned shelter10 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results20 minutes ago
-
England deserve 'world class' coach: Carsley6 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League results - collated6 hours ago
-
Ravens outlast Commanders while Bucs batter Saints in NFL6 hours ago
-
England return to winning ways in Nations League, Austria thrash Norway6 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying table7 hours ago
-
Iran in diplomatic push to seek halt in violence7 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying result7 hours ago
-
Golf: European Tour French Open scores7 hours ago
-
France's Amandine Henry retires from international football7 hours ago
-
US sending advanced missile defence system, troops to Israel engaged in attacking Palestine, Lebanon8 hours ago