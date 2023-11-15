Shanghai suitable for hosting Olympic Qualifier Series: IOC

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) -- A three-day workshop, jointly organized by the Shanghai Administration of Sport (SAS) in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), focusing on the Olympic Qualifier Series to be held in Shanghai is currently underway from November 14 to 16.

During the workshop, various topics were discussed, including the competition schedule, partner activation, broadcast operations, digital engagement and media operations. Representatives from the four international federations - the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) and World Skate - shared insights on competition organization requirements. Furthermore, the Shanghai local organizing committee (LOC) introduced its plans regarding the LOC staffing structure, volunteers, transport, accommodation, medical service and the venue preparation.