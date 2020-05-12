UrduPoint.com
Shanghai To Hold ChinaJoy Expo In July As Scheduled

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :ChinaJoy, Asia's biggest game event held annually in Shanghai, will start on July 31 as scheduled, its organizing committee has announced.

The four-day exhibition will be held both online and offline and all the preparation work is going smoothly, the organizing committee told an online press conference held Monday.

It will launch new programs such as a "Global Cloud-Game Industry Conference" and "Fashion Toy Exhibition," the organizing committee added.

Known as the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, the exhibition received 364,700 game players last year.

China has become the world's largest online game market. Statistics show that the market size hit 231 billion Yuan (about 32.6 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2018, and is expected to reach 300 billion yuan in 2020 and 321.7 billion yuan in 2021.

Your Thoughts and Comments

