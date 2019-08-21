UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai To Open China's First Press Museum

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:22 PM

Shanghai to open China's first press museum

China's first press and publication museum will complete construction in 2021 in the eastern metropolis of Shanghai, local authorities said

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :China's first press and publication museum will complete construction in 2021 in the eastern metropolis of Shanghai, local authorities said.

The museum on press and publication in China's modern history will be located in the city's Yangpu District, said Xu Jiong, head of Shanghai press and publication administration.

Tens of thousands of articles have been collected since preparation for the museum began in 2003, including newspaper, journals and books before the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, Xu said.

Among the museum's collections are also 2,200 autographed books and 2,134 manuscripts of letters by renowned Chinese authors like Mao Dun and Ye Shengtao, according to the official.

The museum will include an archive center, a cultural relic repair center and an exhibition center for innovative cultural products.

Shanghai is a cradle of modern Chinese journalism and publishing. Between 1912 and 1949, more than 80 percent of the country's 300 publishing houses were located in Shanghai.

The city is also an important base for revolutionary publishing. The first Chinese translation of The Communist Manifesto was printed and published in Shanghai in 1920.

Related Topics

China Mao Shanghai Ye

Recent Stories

AED7 million to redevelop Abu Dhabi&#039;s Cornich ..

10 minutes ago

PHC orders to reestablish Mansehra toll plaza till ..

3 minutes ago

Section 144 imposed as part of Muharram security m ..

3 minutes ago

DC urges citizens to adopt Eco-friendly bags

3 minutes ago

Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema ..

3 minutes ago

KP E&T recovers Rs.350m during July 2019

2 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.