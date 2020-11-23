UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai Traces Latest COVID-19 Outbreak To Container From North America - Health Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:05 PM

Shanghai Traces Latest COVID-19 Outbreak to Container From North America - Health Official

The source of recent COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai could be traced back to a transport container that returned from North America in late October, a Chinese public health official said during a press conference on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The source of recent COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai could be traced back to a transport container that returned from North America in late October, a Chinese public health official said during a press conference on Monday.

Two staff members at the Shanghai Pudong Airport tested positive for COVID-19 on November 9 and November 10, respectively, triggering the latest round of outbreak in the largest city in eastern China.

"We found out that those two [patients] went inside and cleaned a transport container that returned from North America on October 30. This container was sealed and was filled with shock-absorbing foams. It was very humid inside.... Those two [patients] did not wear masks when they did the cleaning," Sun Xiaodong, deputy director of the Shanghai Center of Disease Control, said during a press conference on Monday.

Sun added that the two infected workers did not contact any known infected COVID-19 patients or handle imported frozen food in the two weeks before their confirmed infection. The coronavirus strain of those two workers was very similar to the ones being circulated in North America, Sun said.

In response to the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the city, local authorities in Shanghai initiated large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests among local residents, including all the staff members working at the Pudong International Airport.

As of Monday, Shanghai has identified five new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of November, including the two airport workers that triggered the recent local outbreak.

Related Topics

China Shanghai October November All From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix Note 8 with 64MP camera is up For Grab, Pr ..

10 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 responds 763 emergency calls during la ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical And Eye Cam ..

19 minutes ago

Educational institutions closed down for one month ..

22 minutes ago

Amazing food experience awaits Dubai Investment Pa ..

24 minutes ago

Libyan Legislators to Discuss Parliament Merge in ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.