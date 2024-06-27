Yangpu District, located in the north-central part of Shanghai along the northwest bank of the lower Huangpu River, stands as a beacon of innovative urban development

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Yangpu District, located in the north-central part of Shanghai along the northwest bank of the lower Huangpu River, stands as a beacon of innovative urban development.

Covering approximately 60.61 square kilometers, with a 15.5-kilometer shoreline, Yangpu is the largest central urban area in Shanghai, known for its profound historical heritage and pioneering transformation from an industrial hub to an innovation-driven district.

This transformation offers valuable lessons for Karachi as it navigates its own urban development challenges.

Yangpu's rich history includes a century of industrial, educational, and public utility milestones, earning it the title "birthplace of modern Chinese industry". It hosts over ten premier universities, such as Fudan University and Tongji University, fostering an environment of high knowledge density and concentrated innovation. The district's integration of academia, industry, and community has turned it into a national innovation powerhouse, setting a precedent that Karachi can learn from.

Secretary of the CPC Yangpu District Committee Xue Kan expressed his admiration for the volunteer efforts of Pakistani students in the Yangpu District. The students have been actively involved in various community service initiatives, including educational programs and environmental clean-ups, demonstrating a strong commitment to social responsibility and cultural exchange.

He said,"We have more cooperation in the area of education and there are almost 100 students from Pakistan who study in Tongji University. They joined a lot of charity work in a community which impressed me a lot."

Since the early 2000s, Yangpu has strategically linked campuses, technology parks, and public spaces, transitioning from "Industrial Yangpu" to "Innovative Yangpu". This shift has been recognized nationally, with Yangpu becoming a national demonstration base for mass entrepreneurship and innovation, CEN reported.

Yangpu's Bay Valley, adjacent to Jiangwan Campus, Fudan University, exemplifies its innovative spirit. Established in 2012 and inspired by Silicon Valley, Bay Valley has attracted 545 companies, generating a total output value exceeding RMB20 billion.

With high-level platforms like the National Eastern Tech-Transfer Center, it offers a comprehensive service system for innovation. The recent agreement between Fudan University, Yangpu District Government, and Shanghai Chengtou Group to develop the "Future Valley - Valley Bay Innovation Center" will further enhance this ecosystem, demonstrating the district's commitment to continuous improvement.

Yangpu Riverside, another cornerstone of the district, underscores its historical and modern significance. This 15.5 km shoreline, recognized by UNESCO as the world's largest riverside industrial heritage belt, is being transformed into a "world-class waterfront area."

By developing five demonstration zones focused on cultural relic protection, children-friendly spaces, park city models, tourism, and spatial accessibility, Yangpu Riverside is becoming a model for urban living that is attractive, pleasant, and livable.

Karachi, with its own unique challenges and opportunities, can draw several key lessons from Yangpu's development: Yangpu's success in merging academic institutions with industry can inspire Karachi to leverage its educational institutions for technological and industrial innovation. The conversion of industrial spaces into public areas in Yangpu demonstrates the potential for Karachi to revitalize its own industrial zones, enhancing urban livability and community engagement.

Establishing innovation hubs similar to Yangpu's Bay Valley could foster entrepreneurship and technological advancement in Karachi, driving economic growth. Balancing historical preservation with modern development, as seen in Yangpu Riverside, can help Karachi protect its cultural heritage while advancing urban development.

Yangpu District's journey from an industrial base to an innovation hub exemplifies how thoughtful urban planning and community-centric policies can drive sustainable development.

As Karachi looks to the future, the experiences of Yangpu offer a roadmap for creating a dynamic, innovative, and livable city.

