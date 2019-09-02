UrduPoint.com
Sharbat Point, Lok Khaba No More Operational At Lok Virsa

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:08 PM

The visitors of Lok Virsa on Monday demanded reopening of sharbat point, Lok Khaba, a traditional food restaurant and Open Mic at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :The visitors of Lok Virsa on Monday demanded reopening of sharbat point, Lok Khaba, a traditional food restaurant and Open Mic at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The newly constructed 'Sharbat point', was inaugurated two years ago, said a regular visitor Ahmed Ali. He said that the shop was serving as a place to�enjoy a variety of traditional Sharbat as well as a tourist�attraction for visitors at Lok Virsa.

On daily basis, thousands of people were visiting Lok Virsa, especially on Saturday and Sunday. Most�of the visitors come from across the country to enjoy tour of Heritage Museum.

Another visitor Samina Khan said that "Lok Khaba" was a traditional food restaurant inside premises of Lok Virsa which was no more operational due to rains as its roof shed were caved in.

The initiative was aimed to create a space to gather exchange of ideas, develop the taste for traditional foods and have a good time at Lok Virsa.

The Lok Khaba was renovated two years ago by the then Executive Director. A new roof shed, kitchen, better lighting and more seating space were added to the existing facility. But during recent rains, it was collapsed which was still not renovated by the present management.

The Open Mic, a weekly music learning program and Mandwa Film Club also yet to be resumed after Holy month of Ramadan.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that all these projects would be restarted soon to facilitate the visitors. He said that Lok Khaba restaurant was caved in due to recent heavy rains. He said that it would be renovated and restored soon.

