Share of Americans Citing Government as Top Problem Up to 21% - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Twenty-one percent of Americans now think the government is the country's top problem, up from the 15% in November-December, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

This included 24% of Republican and Republican-leaning independents and 18% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents.

The poll was conducted from January 2-22, the period which saw the protracted process of electing a speaker in the new Republican-majority Congress and the revelation of classified documents in President Joe Biden's private possession from the time of his vice presidency. However, approval ratings of Congress (21%) and Biden (41%) remained the same.

Inflation remained the second top-ranked problem at 15%, followed by illegal immigration at 11%. The economy fell six percentage points to 10%, its lowest ranking in a year.