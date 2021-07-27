UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Share Of Americans Ready To Return To Cinemas Rises From 47% To 58% In 3 Months - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:54 PM

Share of Americans Ready to Return to Cinemas Rises From 47% to 58% in 3 Months - Poll

The proportion of Americans feeling ready to go to cinemas grew from 47% in April to 58% in July, a Morning Consult survey showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The proportion of Americans feeling ready to go to cinemas grew from 47% in April to 58% in July, a Morning Consult survey showed on Monday.

"In an April poll, on average 47% of US adults felt ok going to the movies. That share climbed to 58% in a July survey," the pollster reported.

The number of people ready to go to the movies in the country's two largest moviegoing markets, New York City and Los Angeles, also climbed during this period. Consumer comfort in New York City area went up by six points, while in Los Angeles area by 10 points from April to July.

"Per the July poll, 57% of New York City area residents and 60% of Los Angeles area residents said they feel OK going to the movies," the findings said.

The April poll was conducted among 22,000 adults, the one in July among 15,401 adults.

The smooth recovery of the cinema industry might yet face a backward trend as it is confronting various problems, in particular the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and a number of planned releases on streaming platforms, according to the pollster.

The US has recorded over 34.5 million cumulative coronavirus cases, including more than 611,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Los Angeles New York April July Market From Industry Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lions make three changes for second Test against S ..

39 seconds ago

Firefighters battle forest blaze near Athens subur ..

41 seconds ago

Iran Dismantles Mossad Agents at Western Border - ..

42 seconds ago

Russian Delegation Arrives in Geneva for Strategic ..

44 seconds ago

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

SAFRON committee discussed closure of Nawa Pass, G ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.