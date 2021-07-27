Share of Americans Ready to Return to Cinemas Rises From 47% to 58% in 3 Months - Poll

The proportion of Americans feeling ready to go to cinemas grew from 47% in April to 58% in July, a Morning Consult survey showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The proportion of Americans feeling ready to go to cinemas grew from 47% in April to 58% in July, a Morning Consult survey showed on Monday.

"In an April poll, on average 47% of US adults felt ok going to the movies. That share climbed to 58% in a July survey," the pollster reported.

The number of people ready to go to the movies in the country's two largest moviegoing markets, New York City and Los Angeles, also climbed during this period. Consumer comfort in New York City area went up by six points, while in Los Angeles area by 10 points from April to July.

"Per the July poll, 57% of New York City area residents and 60% of Los Angeles area residents said they feel OK going to the movies," the findings said.

The April poll was conducted among 22,000 adults, the one in July among 15,401 adults.

The smooth recovery of the cinema industry might yet face a backward trend as it is confronting various problems, in particular the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and a number of planned releases on streaming platforms, according to the pollster.

The US has recorded over 34.5 million cumulative coronavirus cases, including more than 611,000 deaths.