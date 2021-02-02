UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Share Of Children Among Human Trafficking Victims Triples Over Past 15 Years - UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Share of Children Among Human Trafficking Victims Triples Over Past 15 Years - UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The share of children among the victims of human trafficking has tripled over the past 15 years, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a fresh report on Tuesday.

According to the UNODC, children now make up 30 percent of all human trafficking victims, up from 10 percent more than a decade ago.

Girls are predominantly trafficked for sexual exploitation and boys for forced labor, the UN agency said.

Adult women make up roughly half of all human trafficking victims, the agency said, noting that the share of adult men among victims has nearly doubled in the same time period.

"Millions of women, children and men worldwide are out of work, out of school and without social support in the continuing COVID-19 crisis, leaving them at greater risk of human trafficking. We need targeted action to stop criminal traffickers from taking advantage of the pandemic to exploit the vulnerable," UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly said in a press release.

The UN agency said that 62 percent of individuals convicted of human trafficking are male.

UNODC's global report draws data from the world's largest human trafficking database, which contains statistics from 148 countries.

Related Topics

World United Nations Drugs Male Same Criminals Women All From Share Million

Recent Stories

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq says allegations against husband, s ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Nasr Visits Djibouti & Sudan As ..

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University nurtures students’ entrepre ..

15 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan, Gulsim Ali to appear in Maria B’s up ..

19 minutes ago

Colin Munro won’t available for upcoming PSL

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.