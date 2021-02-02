Share of Children Among Human Trafficking Victims Triples Over Past 15 Years - UN

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The share of children among the victims of human trafficking has tripled over the past 15 years, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a fresh report on Tuesday.

According to the UNODC, children now make up 30 percent of all human trafficking victims, up from 10 percent more than a decade ago.

Girls are predominantly trafficked for sexual exploitation and boys for forced labor, the UN agency said.

Adult women make up roughly half of all human trafficking victims, the agency said, noting that the share of adult men among victims has nearly doubled in the same time period.

"Millions of women, children and men worldwide are out of work, out of school and without social support in the continuing COVID-19 crisis, leaving them at greater risk of human trafficking. We need targeted action to stop criminal traffickers from taking advantage of the pandemic to exploit the vulnerable," UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly said in a press release.

The UN agency said that 62 percent of individuals convicted of human trafficking are male.

UNODC's global report draws data from the world's largest human trafficking database, which contains statistics from 148 countries.