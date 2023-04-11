Close
Share Of Cryptocurrency Pyramid Schemes In CIS Grows From 16% To 58% Since 2020 - Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The share of pyramid schemes related to cryptocurrency in all financial pyramid schemes in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has increased from 16% to 58% over the past three years, with a total damage reaching $5 billion, according to a study published by Russian platform for security of cryptoassets Shard.

"Since 2020, the damage of large cryptocurrency pyramids in CIS territory has reached $5 billion ... The share of financial pyramid schemes connected with cryptocurrency is increasing year by year - from 16% of the total number (of pyramid schemes) to 58% over the past three years," the study said.

Main features of financial pyramid schemes involving cryptocurrency include alleged guarantees of high profits, absence of licenses or a registered entity and operations mostly in cryptocurrency, which makes it harder to monitor and control financial operations, according to experts.

These pyramid schemes also tend to withdraw money from popular cryptocurrency exchange platforms, with many of such projects involving same groups of individuals and professional recruiters, the study also said.�

