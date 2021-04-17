UrduPoint.com
Serbia's armament strategy for the next nine years sees the country purchasing 20 percent of its arms and military equipment abroad, while the rest should be manufactured domestically, Col. Slavko Rakic, the head of the planning department at the Serbian Defense Ministry's Material Resources Sector, said on Saturday

Serbia is currently holding the Response 2021 joint exercise between the country's defense and internal affairs ministries. The drill is taking place at two training sites, the northeastern Oresac for counter-terrorism and hostage rescue operations, and the southeastern Pasuljanske livade for large-scale maneuvers. President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic as well as Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person presidency, are attending the event.

"We have adopted the armament plan for Serbia for the next nine years.

Approximately 80 percent [of arms and equipment] is domestic wares, 20 percent is the imported ones. I would like to note that in 2018-2020 we were able to adopt about 100 types of arms and military equipment, [both] prototype and mass-produced, thanks to the active work by the Military Technical Institute," Rakic told the national television.

The official praised the performance of Russia's upgraded BRDM-2 armored patrol cars, received by Belgrade under the military and technical cooperation agreement with Moscow.

Serbia is the largest European buyer of Russian arms and military equipment. Belgrade has recently purchased from Moscow seven Mi-17 and Mi-35 military helicopters as well as Pantsir S-1 air defense missile-gun systems. Russia also gifted Serbia six MiG-29 fighter jets and ten BRDM-2MS vehicles.

