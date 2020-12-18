The share of green power in the European Union's total energy consumption fell only 0.3 points short of its 20 percent target in 2019, according to official figures out Friday

"The share of renewables in gross final energy consumption stood at 19.7% in the EU-27 in 2019, compared with 9.6 % in 2004," a publication by the EU statistics agency Eurostat read.

The bloc is striving to become climate-neutral by 2050 under its Green Deal, which aims to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels in favor of renewables, such as wind, solar and hydro power.

On the national level, Sweden had the highest share of renewables in its energy mix, raising it to 56.4 percent. By contrast, the share of the three Benelux countries was below 10 percent. At just under 80 percent, EU's associates Iceland and Norway were the closest to becoming carbon-free.