UrduPoint.com

Share Of International Payments In Euro Hits Record Low Since June 2020 - SWIFT Data

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Share of International Payments in Euro Hits Record Low Since June 2020 - SWIFT Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The share of international payments in Euros fell 1 percentage point over the month to 34.49% in August, which is the record low since June 2020, according to data of the SWIFT payment system.

Meanwhile, the Dollar remained the most popular Currency used in international payments ” its share increased by 1.44 percentage points over the month to 42.63% in August.

The most popular currencies also included the British pound with an unchanged share of 6.45%, the Japanese Yen with a share of 2.73% ” a decrease by 0.09 percentage points over the month, and the Chinese Yuan, whose share increased by 0.11 percentage points from July to 2.31% in August.

Related Topics

Dollar China June July August 2020 From Share

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

48 minutes ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

48 minutes ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

55 minutes ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

55 minutes ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

55 minutes ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.