Share of International Payments in Euro Hits Record Low Since June 2020 - SWIFT Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The share of international payments in Euros fell 1 percentage point over the month to 34.49% in August, which is the record low since June 2020, according to data of the SWIFT payment system.

Meanwhile, the Dollar remained the most popular Currency used in international payments ” its share increased by 1.44 percentage points over the month to 42.63% in August.

The most popular currencies also included the British pound with an unchanged share of 6.45%, the Japanese Yen with a share of 2.73% ” a decrease by 0.09 percentage points over the month, and the Chinese Yuan, whose share increased by 0.11 percentage points from July to 2.31% in August.