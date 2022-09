Share of International Payments in Euro Hits Record Low Since June 2020 - SWIFT Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The share of international payments in Euros fell 1 percentage point over the month to 34.49% in August, which is the record low since June 2020, according to data of the SWIFT payment system.

Meanwhile, the Dollar remained the most popular Currency used in international payments its share increased by 1.44 percentage points over the month to 42.63% in August.

The most popular currencies also included the British pound with an unchanged share of 6.45%, the Japanese Yen with a share of 2.73% a decrease by 0.09 percentage points over the month, and the Chinese Yuan, whose share increased by 0.11 percentage points from July to 2.31% in August.