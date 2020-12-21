(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) A share of modern equipment in the Russian Armed Forces is more than 70 percent as of mid-December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"By December 2020, the share of modern weapon and technology equipment in the Russian military is more than 70 percent, this concerns the non-specialized forces.

For nuclear forces, this share is 86 percent," Putin said at a� meeting on the Russian defense.

As a result, the Russian armed forces and its nuclear arsenal are now at the level that can ensure the country's security, the president continued.

"In 2021, the nuclear deterrence forces should aim for the share of 88.3 percent of modern equipment," Putin said, adding that the non-specialized forces should aim for 75.9 percent by 2024.