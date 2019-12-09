UrduPoint.com
Share Of Modern Weaponry In Russian Armed Forces Should Reach 70% In 2020 - Shoigu

The arsenal of the Russian armed forces should be 70 percent comprised of modern weaponry in 2020, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday

"Next year, the share of modern weaponry [in the armed forces] should reach 70 percent, and this level should be maintained in the future," Shoigu said on a teleconference.

The defense minister further said upgrading strategic nuclear forces, precision-guided munitions and aerospace forces should be made a priority.

In addition, Shoigu requested that there be more naval combat vessels equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles and Zircon hypersonic missiles.

Additionally, he said there was a need to diversify the range of unmanned drones, robotized systems and other weapons.

The defense minister added that Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired the Security Council meeting on November 22 that determined the prospects for modernizing the military over the next decade.

In October, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said that modern weaponry would make up 68.2 percent of the armed forces' arsenal by the end of this year.

