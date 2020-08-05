UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Share Of Modern Weaponry In Russian Armed Forces To Reach 70% By End Of 2020 - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Share of Modern Weaponry in Russian Armed Forces to Reach 70% By End of 2020 - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko pledged on Wednesday that the share of modern weaponry in the Russian armed forces' arsenal will reach 70 percent by the end of the year.

Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu outlined the need to increase the number of troops equipped with modern weapons to the level of 70 percent.

"The implementation of the state defense order in 2020 will bring the share of modern weapons and military equipment to 70 percent," Krivoruchko stated.

According to the deputy minister, the said figure currently stands at 68.5 percent. He added that plans for the delivery of aircraft in 2020 have already been fulfilled by 44 percent, helicopters by 59 percent, and multi-purpose vehicles by 30 percent.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles 2020 Share Arsenal

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

22 minutes ago

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

54 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

1 hour ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

50 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Sargodha Unive ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.