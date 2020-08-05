Share of Modern Weaponry in Russian Armed Forces to Reach 70% By End of 2020 - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko pledged on Wednesday that the share of modern weaponry in the Russian armed forces' arsenal will reach 70 percent by the end of the year.

Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu outlined the need to increase the number of troops equipped with modern weapons to the level of 70 percent.

"The implementation of the state defense order in 2020 will bring the share of modern weapons and military equipment to 70 percent," Krivoruchko stated.

According to the deputy minister, the said figure currently stands at 68.5 percent. He added that plans for the delivery of aircraft in 2020 have already been fulfilled by 44 percent, helicopters by 59 percent, and multi-purpose vehicles by 30 percent.