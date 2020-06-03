UrduPoint.com
Share Of Modern Weaponry In Russia's Eastern Military District To Reach 90% By 2028

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The share of modern weaponry in Russia's Eastern Military District currently stands at 60 percent, but by 2028 it will be increased to 90 percent, district commander Lt. Gen. Gennady Zhidko said.

According to earlier reports, the share of modern weapons in the Russian Armed Forces by the end of 2020 should be at least 70 percent in line with the task set by Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Vladimir Putin.

"By 2028, the district's troops must have at least 90 percent of modern equipment. Now its share is about 60 percent. Judging by the pace of deliveries, this task will be successfully solved," Zhidko said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

