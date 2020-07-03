Share of Modern Weaponry Used by Russian Aerospace Forces Surpassed 70% - Commander

The share of modern weaponry used by the Russian Aerospace Forces has exceeded 70 percent, Sergei Surovikin, the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, told the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The share of modern weaponry used by the Russian Aerospace Forces has exceeded 70 percent, Sergei Surovikin, the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, told the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda.

According to Surovikin, the Russian Armed Forces have been tasked with increasing the share of modern weapons to 70 percent by the end of 2020.

"[The Russian Aerospace Forces] have commissioned and put on combat alert high-readiness radars, missile attack warning systems in the cities of Orsk, Barnaul, Yeniseysk; the optical complex of the space control system Pritsel; the special-purpose laser weapon system Peresvet and the first overseas detection station Container-3M.

As a result, the share of modern weapons in the aerospace forces has already exceeded 70 percent," Surovikin said.

According to the commander, in accordance with the state defense order, starting from 2015, the aerospace forces have annually received modern aircraft, including the latest Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-35S fighter jets and upgraded MiG-31BMs, as well as Ka-52, Mi-28N, Mi-35M, Mi-8AMTSh combat helicopters. As a result, more than 20 aviation regiments have been re-equipped with the new weaponry.