UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Share Of Modern Weaponry Used By Russian Aerospace Forces Surpassed 70% - Commander

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:08 PM

Share of Modern Weaponry Used by Russian Aerospace Forces Surpassed 70% - Commander

The share of modern weaponry used by the Russian Aerospace Forces has exceeded 70 percent, Sergei Surovikin, the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, told the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The share of modern weaponry used by the Russian Aerospace Forces has exceeded 70 percent, Sergei Surovikin, the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, told the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda.

According to Surovikin, the Russian Armed Forces have been tasked with increasing the share of modern weapons to 70 percent by the end of 2020.

"[The Russian Aerospace Forces] have commissioned and put on combat alert high-readiness radars, missile attack warning systems in the cities of Orsk, Barnaul, Yeniseysk; the optical complex of the space control system Pritsel; the special-purpose laser weapon system Peresvet and the first overseas detection station Container-3M.

As a result, the share of modern weapons in the aerospace forces has already exceeded 70 percent," Surovikin said.

According to the commander, in accordance with the state defense order, starting from 2015, the aerospace forces have annually received modern aircraft, including the latest Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-35S fighter jets and upgraded MiG-31BMs, as well as Ka-52, Mi-28N, Mi-35M, Mi-8AMTSh combat helicopters. As a result, more than 20 aviation regiments have been re-equipped with the new weaponry.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Alert Orsk Barnaul 2015 2020 From Share Weapon

Recent Stories

PHA to plant over 3000 trees in city

2 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Philippe Resigns - Elysee Pa ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 03 ..

3 minutes ago

Asad says COVID-19 situation improving due to bett ..

3 minutes ago

KIIR Webinar seeks end to violence against women i ..

3 minutes ago

Japan Says to Continue Peace Treaty Talks as Russi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.